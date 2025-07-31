Atlanta police officers are getting a fresh look inspired by international law enforcement agencies.
Ahead of the city hosting eight matches in next year’s World Cup, the department on Thursday unveiled new uniforms designed to keep officers safe while serving as an identifiable beacon for global visitors, according to police Chief Darin Schierbaum.
“We wanted it to be something that was recognizable and aligned with many law enforcement agencies around the globe,” Schierbaum said during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. “This is the professional here in the city to keep you safe. This is who you can turn to for help.”
He said officers will start to wear the uniforms in August at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and in Zone 5 in downtown Atlanta.
In 2026, exactly three decades after the city hosted the Olympics, the new duds will be “the uniform” for the department for a roughly three-month period.
A police spokesperson said procuring the new designs “required no additional funding.” The chief said the cost is part of the department’s “annual refresh of uniforms.”
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Officers will be expected to work long hours next summer amid an influx of soccer fans and visitors, so the chief said the uniform will have lightweight fabric and ultraviolet protection to keep them safe and comfortable during the hot months.
The new look’s most distinct feature — a light blue checkered pattern — makes it widely visible and shares similarities to those worn by police in Scotland, Australia, New Zealand, Chicago and Pittsburgh.
The pattern covers parts of the pants and shirt, and wraps around the back, arms and legs. The rest of the outfit keeps the traditional dark blue hue of the department, which was a priority, the chief said.
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Schierbaum said the uniforms have been well received by officers so far. He expressed excitement to see “this generation of Atlanta police” get a chance to protect the city during the World Cup.
“We want (Atlanta) and the world to know that we are getting ready to welcome you right back here to the best city in the world,” the chief said. “It was the Olympics 30 years ago. Now it’s our turn.”
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Branden Camp
Morehouse, Clark Atlanta get new helmets from Blank Family Foundation
Grants will provide the newest technology to players for the 2025 season.
Arrests made after 4 killed, 17 injured in string of shootings in Atlanta
The violence comes as the Atlanta Police Department reported 32% fewer killings this year over the same time in 2024.
Parks matter to Georgians, but federal and state cuts threaten public access
Atlanta park system ranking continues to rise among American cities, but that progress is threatened by state and federal government funding cuts to public access in Georgia.
Featured
Credit: Cobb County
Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation
Connie Taylor was charged with two counts of destruction of public records and two counts of violation of oath of office. Both charges are felonies.
Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute
The two airlines were once partners, but are now competitors. They’re also involved in a dispute over the “Virgin” airline brand, which both carriers have different ties to.
St. Simons Island wetland fails federal protection test
A St. Simons Island wetland developed by a resort company is not protected under the Clean Water Act, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.