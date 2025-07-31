Metro Atlanta
Atlanta police unveil new uniforms with global flair ahead of World Cup

The new duds are similar to police uniforms in some other countries.
Atlanta Police Department officers show the new uniforms to be worn by the entire department during World Cup next year, at a news conference at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Atlanta on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Atlanta Police Department officers show the new uniforms to be worn by the entire department during World Cup next year, at a news conference at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Atlanta on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
22 minutes ago

Atlanta police officers are getting a fresh look inspired by international law enforcement agencies.

Ahead of the city hosting eight matches in next year’s World Cup, the department on Thursday unveiled new uniforms designed to keep officers safe while serving as an identifiable beacon for global visitors, according to police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

“We wanted it to be something that was recognizable and aligned with many law enforcement agencies around the globe,” Schierbaum said during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. “This is the professional here in the city to keep you safe. This is who you can turn to for help.”

He said officers will start to wear the uniforms in August at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and in Zone 5 in downtown Atlanta.

In 2026, exactly three decades after the city hosted the Olympics, the new duds will be “the uniform” for the department for a roughly three-month period.

A police spokesperson said procuring the new designs “required no additional funding.” The chief said the cost is part of the department’s “annual refresh of uniforms.”

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks during a news conference unveiling fresh uniforms at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Atlanta on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Officers will be expected to work long hours next summer amid an influx of soccer fans and visitors, so the chief said the uniform will have lightweight fabric and ultraviolet protection to keep them safe and comfortable during the hot months.

The new look’s most distinct feature — a light blue checkered pattern — makes it widely visible and shares similarities to those worn by police in Scotland, Australia, New Zealand, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

The pattern covers parts of the pants and shirt, and wraps around the back, arms and legs. The rest of the outfit keeps the traditional dark blue hue of the department, which was a priority, the chief said.

Atlanta police Detective Ruben Miranda poses for a portrait during a news conference unveiling new uniforms at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Atlanta on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Schierbaum said the uniforms have been well received by officers so far. He expressed excitement to see “this generation of Atlanta police” get a chance to protect the city during the World Cup.

“We want (Atlanta) and the world to know that we are getting ready to welcome you right back here to the best city in the world,” the chief said. “It was the Olympics 30 years ago. Now it’s our turn.”

A new Atlanta police uniform is displayed on a mannequin at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Atlanta on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

