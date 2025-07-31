Explore Atlanta police preparing for major safety challenges in 2026 FIFA World Cup

He said officers will start to wear the uniforms in August at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and in Zone 5 in downtown Atlanta.

In 2026, exactly three decades after the city hosted the Olympics, the new duds will be “the uniform” for the department for a roughly three-month period.

A police spokesperson said procuring the new designs “required no additional funding.” The chief said the cost is part of the department’s “annual refresh of uniforms.”

Officers will be expected to work long hours next summer amid an influx of soccer fans and visitors, so the chief said the uniform will have lightweight fabric and ultraviolet protection to keep them safe and comfortable during the hot months.

The new look’s most distinct feature — a light blue checkered pattern — makes it widely visible and shares similarities to those worn by police in Scotland, Australia, New Zealand, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

The pattern covers parts of the pants and shirt, and wraps around the back, arms and legs. The rest of the outfit keeps the traditional dark blue hue of the department, which was a priority, the chief said.

Schierbaum said the uniforms have been well received by officers so far. He expressed excitement to see “this generation of Atlanta police” get a chance to protect the city during the World Cup.

“We want (Atlanta) and the world to know that we are getting ready to welcome you right back here to the best city in the world,” the chief said. “It was the Olympics 30 years ago. Now it’s our turn.”