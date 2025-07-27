This year, the coalition established a portal for Georgians to donate online if they were unable to attend in person.

Last year, the event collected more than 6,000 backpacks, and this year organizers hoped to surpass that number. They received a jump start from DHI Homebuilders, which donated more than 1,200 backpacks.

In the sweltering heat Saturday, volunteers for Stuff the Bus prepared boxes and containers for incoming donations, as community members drove in to drop off much-needed supplies.

Volunteers expressed their motivation and teamwork as they worked toward the goal, reminding each other to stay hydrated.

“Twenty-two years ago, it took four days to pack one bus filled with school supplies for underprivileged and underresourced children,” she said. “Today, 22 years later, we have eight buses parked all around metro Atlanta.”

Pressley also spoke about the financial impact for students, noting that not every family can afford new backpacks and notebooks, and this event helps fill that gap.

“Considering this economy and the challenges that many underresourced and underserved families are facing today, we know that this drive is going to have tremendous impact,” she said.

Cliff Kinsey, CEO of the Children’s Restoration Network, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how children can struggle with motivation without essential tools like backpacks or pencils.

“So many kids are worried, living in bad situations,” Kinsey said. “Where am I going to get my book bag? Where am I going to get my school supplies? Walking in that first day maybe empty-handed is very demoralizing to them.”

Kinsey believes that the biggest impact that students will feel out of the event is not only the supplies, but that someone out there cares and wants to see them be successful on their first day back.

“It’s true what they say: It’s better to give than to receive. And although the kids will never know your name, they will know someone cared,” he said. “That’s important for them to understand — that people do care and we’re going to help them as much as we can.”

Supplies were scheduled to be given to families at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., at noon Sunday. They also plan to distribute barbecued food such as hamburgers and hotdogs.