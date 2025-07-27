The annual Stuff the Bus effort in Atlanta is nearing the finish line with the start of school.
United Way, WSB-TV, Channel 2 and the Children’s Restoration Network on Saturday collected school supplies for underprivileged families at their 22nd annual Stuff the Bus event across the metro area.
Georgia Natural Gas and Delta Community Credit Union also supported the effort. Eight businesses allowed contributors to drop off supplies, including WSB-TV, Wellstar Cherokee Health Park and Delta Community Credit Union.
This year, the coalition established a portal for Georgians to donate online if they were unable to attend in person.
Last year, the event collected more than 6,000 backpacks, and this year organizers hoped to surpass that number. They received a jump start from DHI Homebuilders, which donated more than 1,200 backpacks.
In the sweltering heat Saturday, volunteers for Stuff the Bus prepared boxes and containers for incoming donations, as community members drove in to drop off much-needed supplies.
Volunteers expressed their motivation and teamwork as they worked toward the goal, reminding each other to stay hydrated.
“Twenty-two years ago, it took four days to pack one bus filled with school supplies for underprivileged and underresourced children,” she said. “Today, 22 years later, we have eight buses parked all around metro Atlanta.”
Credit: Zaire Breedlove
Credit: Zaire Breedlove
Pressley also spoke about the financial impact for students, noting that not every family can afford new backpacks and notebooks, and this event helps fill that gap.
“Considering this economy and the challenges that many underresourced and underserved families are facing today, we know that this drive is going to have tremendous impact,” she said.
Cliff Kinsey, CEO of the Children’s Restoration Network, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how children can struggle with motivation without essential tools like backpacks or pencils.
“So many kids are worried, living in bad situations,” Kinsey said. “Where am I going to get my book bag? Where am I going to get my school supplies? Walking in that first day maybe empty-handed is very demoralizing to them.”
Kinsey believes that the biggest impact that students will feel out of the event is not only the supplies, but that someone out there cares and wants to see them be successful on their first day back.
“It’s true what they say: It’s better to give than to receive. And although the kids will never know your name, they will know someone cared,” he said. “That’s important for them to understand — that people do care and we’re going to help them as much as we can.”
Supplies were scheduled to be given to families at Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., at noon Sunday. They also plan to distribute barbecued food such as hamburgers and hotdogs.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Atlanta aims to ‘eliminate’ downtown homelessness by 2026 World Cup
According to a draft document reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the city wants to house 400 unsheltered people by the end of 2025.
Eight residents of cleared homeless camp say city won’t house them
Community activists and advocates want Mayor Andre Dickens to help the residents get into Welcome House.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Hottest temps of the year expected to roast Atlanta as July ends
We could received the first 100-degree day in Atlanta since June 2024 on Monday or Tuesday.
Atlanta council member bike crash called ‘a parent’s worst nightmare’
Many say Atlanta has a long way to go before becoming a bikeable city, although city leadership has increased its focus on infrastructure, like protected bike lanes.
Fury over Epstein files follows Congress home as summer break begins
Republicans remain fractured over whether to vote to release the Epstein files, and the issue threatens to follow members home during the August recess.