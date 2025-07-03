Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

3 juveniles arrested after boy shot in head in Mableton

Injured boy is in critical condition; charges not yet announced.
By
23 minutes ago

Three juvenile suspects are in custody after a boy was shot in the head in a neighborhood in Mableton, according to Cobb County police.

Police responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Padgett Drive in Mableton just after 4 p.m. Monday. There they found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police did not release his name or age. He is in critical condition at the hospital, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, police announced they had arrested three juvenile suspects in connection to the incident but did not say what charges they will face. Their names and ages were not released.

ExploreSuspect charged with murder in July 4 carjacking at Cobb apartments

Police said it appears the shooting was “an isolated incident” but did not indicate whether the victim knew the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The GBI is investigating after a masked gunman shot toward the recreation yard at the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center on Sunday morning, officials said. (Tyson Horne/AJC)

Credit: Tyson Horne

UPDATE

Teen arrested after drive-by shooting at Georgia detention center, GBI says

A teenager was arrested after officials said a masked gunman fired shots toward the recreation yard at the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center Sunday morning.

2 kids shot in Stone Mountain with stolen gun tied to armed robbery, police say

Two children were injured Wednesday after one of them found a firearm in a DeKalb County home that has been linked to an armed robbery, police said.

After 2 months on the run, teen accused of killing stepdad arrested in DeKalb

Jayden Daniel is accused of killing David Gay, 41, inside the family’s home on May 13, authorities said. The 16-year-old was arrested Thursday in DeKalb County.

The Latest

Tenquarius Mender (left), a former defendant in YSL/Young Thug trial, appears in court for jury selection alongside his attorney, Nicole Fegan. Fegan now faces a dozen charges after Fulton County prosecutors accused her of smuggling drugs for one client and helping another obstruct a fatal shooting investigation. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2023)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Lawyer gave drugs to client in YSL case, prosecutors say

1h ago

Judge says Fulton DA snubbed victims in preschool abuse case

MARTA escalator failure in 2007 blamed on faulty brakes

Featured

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

11m ago

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.