Three juvenile suspects are in custody after a boy was shot in the head in a neighborhood in Mableton, according to Cobb County police.

Police responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Padgett Drive in Mableton just after 4 p.m. Monday. There they found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police did not release his name or age. He is in critical condition at the hospital, officials said.