Three juvenile suspects are in custody after a boy was shot in the head in a neighborhood in Mableton, according to Cobb County police.
Police responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Padgett Drive in Mableton just after 4 p.m. Monday. There they found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Police did not release his name or age. He is in critical condition at the hospital, officials said.
On Tuesday morning, police announced they had arrested three juvenile suspects in connection to the incident but did not say what charges they will face. Their names and ages were not released.
Police said it appears the shooting was “an isolated incident” but did not indicate whether the victim knew the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
