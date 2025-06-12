Woman charged in hit-and-run death had just left Atlanta strip club, police say

Atlanta police say a woman had just left her job at a downtown Atlanta strip club and was intoxicated when she hit and killed a 71-year-old man as he crossed a street in the hotel district last month.
She then drove away, and, minutes later, got into another crash several miles away in Cobb County, according to officials.
Portia Taylor, 30, of Acworth, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence. She is accused of killing Michael Crabtree, of Alabama, who had been in town for work on May 18, according to his obituary.
Crabtree, known to loved ones as “TC,” died at the scene.
“Though TC’s life was cut short by a senseless accident, his legacy of faith, love, and unwavering dedication will continue to shine through the lives he touched,” his obituary read.
The fatal incident happened just before sunrise around 6:26 a.m. near the intersection of Peachtree and Baker streets. The area is across from the Carnegie Library Monument and next to the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police and Fulton County Magistrate Court records, investigators tracked Taylor’s 2013 black Nissan Altima to the Candyland strip club, a couple of blocks east of the crash site.
Taylor was driving “at a high rate of speed” and didn’t slow down because the traffic light was green at the Peachtree Street intersection, reports state. As she approached, Crabtree was already in the middle of the road while crossing about 10 feet away from the marked crosswalk, investigators detailed in the reports.
The collision damaged the front bumper of Taylor’s car and knocked off her driver-side mirror, according to the police report. But she continued onto Ted Turner Drive toward the Downtown Connector and then drove north into Cobb County.
Investigators later learned that Taylor had been involved in another hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Cobb around 6:35 a.m. — about 10 minutes later. According to an arrest warrant, she told police there that she’d “been hit twice by an unknown vehicle while driving home from work.”
It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt in the Cobb crash, for which Cobb police arrested her within an hour on charges of DUI, failure to stop or render aid, felony possession of marijuana and an open container violation, according to online jail records.
She was released on a $6,500 bond by 2:30 a.m. the next day.
On Wednesday, just over three weeks later, Atlanta police learned Taylor was working again at Candyland. Officers arrested her as she exited the building.
Crabtree’s family held a visitation a few weeks ago with a memorial service planned for an unspecified later date.
