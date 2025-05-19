71-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while crossing downtown Atlanta street

A 71-year-old was killed Sunday morning after a driver hit him while crossing a downtown Atlanta intersection.
According to police, the man was walking through the crosswalk at Peachtree and Baker streets around 6:45 a.m. when he was struck by an unidentified black sedan. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The driver did not stop as required by law, police said. Investigators are working to track down the driver.
The area is just across from the Carnegie Library Monument and next to the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.
