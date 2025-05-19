Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

71-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while crossing downtown Atlanta street

By
0 minutes ago

A 71-year-old was killed Sunday morning after a driver hit him while crossing a downtown Atlanta intersection.

According to police, the man was walking through the crosswalk at Peachtree and Baker streets around 6:45 a.m. when he was struck by an unidentified black sedan. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver did not stop as required by law, police said. Investigators are working to track down the driver.

The area is just across from the Carnegie Library Monument and next to the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The shooting happened near the Greyhound station on Forsyth Street, just south of Trinity Avenue. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

A person is dead and another at large after a shooting near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta, officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning.

2 teens injured minutes apart in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings

The two shootings occurred just minutes apart but at locations about 25 miles apart.

Boy, 11, in critical condition after SW Atlanta shooting

A 11-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The Latest

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the head at off-campus student housing near Georgia Tech on Sunday evening. (Courtesy Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot in head at Midtown apartment complex near Georgia Tech

58m ago

Arrest made after fire set inside metro Atlanta Target store, deputies say

Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.