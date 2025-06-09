In a jolt to a major homegrown electric vehicle charging company, the top executives at EnviroSpark Energy Solutions have stepped down.

Co-founders Aaron and Stephanie Luque announced on LinkedIn that they’re resigning from their positions to focus on their family.

“Stephanie and I have been fortunate to take a few chips off the table and fully transition away from daily operations — reshaping our roles to cheer on the team from the boardroom so we can focus on our original startup: our family,” Aaron Luque, the company’s CEO, wrote on LinkedIn.