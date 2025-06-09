Business
Top executives for Atlanta-based EV charging firm step down

Co-founders and CEO of fast-growing vehicle charging company step away to focus on personal lives
An EnviroSpark charger replenishes power to an electric vehicle. (Courtesy of EnviroSpark)

15 minutes ago

In a jolt to a major homegrown electric vehicle charging company, the top executives at EnviroSpark Energy Solutions have stepped down.

Co-founders Aaron and Stephanie Luque announced on LinkedIn that they’re resigning from their positions to focus on their family.

“Stephanie and I have been fortunate to take a few chips off the table and fully transition away from daily operations — reshaping our roles to cheer on the team from the boardroom so we can focus on our original startup: our family,” Aaron Luque, the company’s CEO, wrote on LinkedIn.

Frank Woodling, the company’s chief financial officer and controller, will serve as interim CEO, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. It’s unclear what roles the Luques will serve on the company’s board or when a permanent CEO will be named.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EnviroSpark operates a headquarters off Chattahoochee Avenue and has grown into a major player in the EV charging sector. The company has installed more than 10,000 charging ports and has partnerships with multiple hotel brands, Waffle House, RaceTrac and Georgia Power.

The company has been awarded multiple large federal contracts to bolster the Southeast’s charging network. Some of those programs, however, have been targeted by the Trump Administration, which has put in its crosshairs various programs related to green energy and EVs.

Automobile industry experts have said a lack of EV charging infrastructure is a common concern for consumers hesitant to switch out a gas guzzler for a plug-in electric car.

