Reward up to $15K to find others responsible for killing 12-year-old in Atlanta

One suspect has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old in southwest Atlanta, according to police. But investigators believe there were others involved, and they need the public’s help finding them.
On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta said the reward has increased to $15,000 for information leading to arrests and convictions of those responsible for the death of Ja’Nylen Amir Greggs. Ja’Nylen died after being shot in the torso on June 12 outside the Retreat at Greenbriar apartments in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle, where he lived, according to police.
“We are asking anyone who knows something — anything — to come forward,” Sgt. Demetrius Campbell, director of Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, said in an emailed statement. “Your tip could be the missing piece that gives this family justice.”
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the deadly shooting began as a conflict between two groups at the complex.
“One group returned to a blue car, and once they entered that car and started to drive down the street, they opened fire on the group they had been in an argument with just moments before. In that exchange of gunfire, the 12-year-old was shot.”
On Friday, a 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder one day after the shooting, according to police. Michael Darnell Hollis, 19, of Snellville was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.
Arrest warrants state Hollis fired a gunshot in the direction of Ja’Nylen, killing him. Hollis remained Wednesday in the Fulton County jail, where he is being held without bond.
Ja’Nylen is Atlanta’s youngest homicide victim of the year so far, according to police. The homicide rate has dropped the past two years. Schierbaum said both the city and the community lost a child because of senseless gun violence.
On a GoFundMe page created to assist with funeral costs, the boy’s mother said Ja’Nylen was “the center of her world” with a promising life ahead of him.
“Ja’Nylen was a bright, energetic, and kind-hearted young boy with a promising future,” the fundraising page states. “His sudden passing has left his family and community devastated. In this incredibly difficult time, his mother is facing not only the emotional pain of losing her son but also the financial burden of arranging his funeral.”
The deadly shooting came less than a month after a shooting at the same complex. On May 19, a 28-year-old man was shot in the head, according to police. He was alert while being taken to the hospital, police said at the time.
Anyone with information on Ja’Nylen’s case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
