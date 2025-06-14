More than a dozen protests to push back on the Trump administration and immigration enforcement are planned Saturday across metro Atlanta. But the rainy forecast and chance for storms could disrupt rallies and keep some demonstrators at home.
There is about a 60% chance of showers across Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service. The potential for rain will remain steady throughout the day with peaks in the afternoon.
Storms are also possible, bringing frequent lightning and strong winds, forecasters said. The high temperatures should reach the middle to upper 80s.
Across the nation and in metro Atlanta, groups will gather for numerous “No Kings” protests. The events coincide with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and a military parade in Washington to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.
One of the largest of the local protests is scheduled for Liberty Plaza, the downtown Atlanta site across from the Georgia Capitol.
That rally will continue despite the weather as long as it’s safe, organizers said.
“We are going rain or shine, but if any of the storms get to the point where there’s lightning or (the storms) get more severe we will shut down,” said Sarah Hunt-Blackwell, first amendment policy counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia.
The area can accommodate about 5,000 people, and about 4,300 had registered to attend two days before the event, she said.
In “perfect conditions,” organizers expected the rally to be at capacity and use an overflow area. With the current forecast, Hunt-Blackwell said, “we’ll see how many” attend.
Trump’s move to send soldiers to suppress outcries in Los Angeles has led to rallies across the country.
On Tuesday, six people were arrested after what began as a peaceful protest on Buford Highway in Brookhaven turned violent. Police used tear gas to try to clear the scene as 10 p.m. approached, and some protesters threw fireworks and rocks at officers, according to police.
State and local law enforcement agencies, along with other Georgia leaders, have said this week that rallies are part of citizens’ First Amendment rights. But violence will not be tolerated, Gov. Brian Kemp has said. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued his own warning, saying the state “will not hesitate to bring domestic terrorism charges for those who earn it.”
The ACLU of Georgia said Thursday it will defend the rights of those who choose to speak out.
“The freedom to dissent without fear of government retribution is a vital part of any well-functioning democracy,” Christopher Bruce, the group’s policy and advocacy director, said in a statement. “Protesters in Georgia have every right to call attention to the injustices by the Trump administration including its trampling of immigrant rights, drastic cuts to Medicaid, attacks on transgender people and general disregard of democratic norms.”
Staff writer Rosana Hughes contributed to this article.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
