A Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office deputy was needlessly speeding through an intersection last year when he plowed into a man’s car and killed him on his way to work, according to a new lawsuit.

The deputy who hit 61-year-old Ronald Moreland was going 20 miles over the speed limit at 67 mph without emergency lights or sirens and was not responding to an emergency call, Moreland’s widow said in the suit filed June 10.

Moreland was turning left off of I-85 in Senoia on the morning of April 4, 2024, when the deputy, who was in a marked police car, accelerated through the intersection toward him, she said.