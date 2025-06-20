CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
Nephew charged with murder in man’s fatal shooting in DeKalb

The incident happened Thursday in the 4100 block of Loveless Drive.
A Thursday shooting in DeKalb County left one man dead and his nephew facing a murder charge.

DeKalb police responded at 11:22 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 4100 block of Loveless Drive, just east of where I-285 and I-675 meet. Police found a man, later identified as Roderick Crowley, 48, who had been shot and died of his injuries.

Investigators located a suspect in the nearby woods and took him into custody. A police spokesperson identified the suspect Friday as Crowley’s 29-year-old nephew, Michael Crowley.

He faces one charge of murder, according to police, who did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

