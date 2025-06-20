Nephew charged with murder in man’s fatal shooting in DeKalb

A Thursday shooting in DeKalb County left one man dead and his nephew facing a murder charge.
DeKalb police responded at 11:22 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 4100 block of Loveless Drive, just east of where I-285 and I-675 meet. Police found a man, later identified as Roderick Crowley, 48, who had been shot and died of his injuries.
Investigators located a suspect in the nearby woods and took him into custody. A police spokesperson identified the suspect Friday as Crowley’s 29-year-old nephew, Michael Crowley.
He faces one charge of murder, according to police, who did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Toyota can’t dodge suit over Atlanta man’s keyless entry death, judge says
Toyota must face claims that defects in a 2017 Tacoma caused the death of an Atlanta man after he unwittingly left the vehicle idling in his garage.
Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup
Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.
Southern sauna: Extreme heat, muggy days to start summer in Atlanta
The start to summer in Atlanta is going to be hot and muggy, with highs in the low- to mid-90s on Friday for the summer solstice.
Featured
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers
Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.
Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector
Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.
Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring
Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.