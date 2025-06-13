Anderson already had experience in the rail industry, having served as CEO of Amtrak from 2017 to 2020.

Before that, he was CEO of Delta from 2007 to 2016, piloting the company through financial challenges and gaining a reputation for a competitive and audacious strategy and style.

Delta’s current CEO, Ed Bastian, was president under Anderson before succeeding him as chief executive.

During his time at the helm of Delta, Anderson led an acquisition of Northwest Airlines and steered the combined airline on a flight path to become one of the most successful carriers in the industry.

Before joining Delta, Anderson was an executive vice president at United Healthcare, CEO of Northwest Airlines, an attorney at Continental Airlines and a county prosecutor.

As independent chair, Anderson will lead the board in its oversight of Norfolk Southern management on behalf of shareholders and other stakeholders.

He will also be chair of the board’s executive committee and strategy and planning committee.

Separately, Anderson is also on the board of directors of Cargill Inc., a food producer that’s the largest privately held company by revenue.

Anderson said in a written statement that during his year on the Norfolk Southern board he has seen how the company has been “delivering strong performance for stakeholders and becoming an even safer, more efficient railroad.”

Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George in a written statement said Anderson “has contributed deep, experience-based business insight and a collaborative style that has helped drive cohesion among the newly-constituted Board.

“I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to build on Norfolk Southern’s strong momentum, advance our strategic priorities, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and employees.”