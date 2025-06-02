Gwinnett jury convicts man who killed father of 6 at baby shower

Mendoza-Ramirez took away the weapon to prevent anyone else from getting shot, but Avila-Vega demanded it be returned to the relative, officials said. Avila-Vega then pulled out his own gun and shot Mendoza-Ramirez more than a dozen times, “emptying the weapon and even continuing to pull the trigger after there were no more bullets to fire,” according to the DA.

Avila-Vega’s girlfriend, Sulma Mejia-Orellana, was also arrested on an aggravated assault charge, which records show is pending in Gwinnett Superior Court. She will likely face trial later this year, a spokesperson for the DA’s office confirmed.

“There is no place for gun violence in Gwinnett County, but a baby shower is an especially egregious place to be armed,” Gwinnett DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. “Our hope is that this verdict gives Mr. Mendoza-Ramirez’s family healing that they truly deserve.”

A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $20,000 for Mendoza-Ramirez’s family and for his funeral. The fundraiser called him a “beloved friend” and father who left behind a wife and six children.