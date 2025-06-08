Georgia Department of Transportation crews are doing emergency maintenance on the northbound Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85, according to traffic alerts.
The on-ramp was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road, a GDOT spokesperson said.
Cracks on the bridge were visible from the Channel 2 Action News helicopter Friday.
As of Sunday morning, the on-ramp has partially reopened, but intermittent closures are expected all weekend while repairs are being made, officials said.
Drivers can take Cheshire Bridge Road to I-85 to avoid the area.
