GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85

Drivers can use Cheshire Bridge Road as an alternative.
Cracks on the Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85 were visible from the Channel 2 Action News helicopter on Friday. (Courtesy of WSB-TV)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
30 minutes ago

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are doing emergency maintenance on the northbound Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85, according to traffic alerts.

The on-ramp was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road, a GDOT spokesperson said.

Cracks on the bridge were visible from the Channel 2 Action News helicopter Friday.

As of Sunday morning, the on-ramp has partially reopened, but intermittent closures are expected all weekend while repairs are being made, officials said.

Drivers can take Cheshire Bridge Road to I-85 to avoid the area.

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

