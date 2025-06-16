Duluth man indicted after threatening U.S. senators, federal officials say

A 25-year-old Duluth man has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of leaving voicemails threatening sexual violence against two U.S. senators, Department of Justice officials announced Monday.

Authorities said Robert Davis Forney threatened Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family via voicemail on Jan. 9 this year. The next day, he threatened Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Forney was arraigned Monday in federal court in the Northern District of Georgia and charged with communicating threats in interstate commerce. The case is being investigated by the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police, officials said.