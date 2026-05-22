Opinion Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde’s vile attack on Va. state senator crossed a line Republican congressman’s X post showcased bigotry and shows he doesn,t understand a policy position important to Virginians. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., stands inside the House of Representatives ahead of the State of The Union in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner for the AJC 2024)

By Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 7 minutes ago Share

On May 15, Georgia U.S. Congressman Andrew Clyde, R-District 9, posted a vile, xenophobic, and anti-Muslim attack on his X social media account targeting Virginia state Sen. Saddam Salim, D-District 37. Rhetoric such as Clyde’s is never harmless; it perpetuates violence, scapegoats entire communities and is antithetical to the core principles of our democracy.

Sadly, in recent days, we have witnessed the harm of such anti-Muslim rhetoric as extremist gunmen terrorized congregants and killed a security guard and two other attendees at a mosque in San Diego, coming horrifically close to the toddlers attending preschool in the building. Rep. Clyde is not a constitutional attorney. If he were, he might know that citizenship in the United States is not treated as conditional based on partisan politics. We are allowed to disagree with one another on matters of policy without facing threats of deportation. Virginia voters care deeply about firearms safety Rep. Clyde does not represent the people of Virginia, nor does he speak for the nearly 41,000 Virginians in the district who elected Sen. Salim, securing his 2023 victory by almost 70% of the vote. Salim ran a campaign heavily focused on gun violence prevention and on the commonsense gun safety measures supported by the overwhelming number of Virginians. His constituents elected him to deliver on these life-saving policies, and he has. Unlike Salim’s track record of actually representing his constituents and all Virginians, Clyde’s only success is his total adherence to President Donald Trump. Clyde’s rural Georgia constituents, just like the rural Virginians I am fighting for as lieutenant governor, face devastating losses to healthcare access and services because of sweeping Medicaid cuts. His rural constituents are hurting, just as Virginians are, because of rising fuel costs, higher prices at grocery stores, and economic uncertainties triggered by Trump-led chaos. Georgians, just like Virginians, deserve better than the extremists who represent them in a failing Congress. Ghazala Hashmi, Ph.D., was elected in 2025 as the 43rd lieutenant governor of Virginia. (Courtesy) Rep. Clyde does not represent the people of Virginia, nor does he speak for the nearly 41,000 Virginians in the district who elected Sen. Salim, securing his 2023 victory by almost 70% of the vote. Salim ran a campaign heavily focused on gun violence prevention and on the commonsense gun safety measures supported by the overwhelming number of Virginians. His constituents elected him to deliver on these life-saving policies, and he has. Unlike Salim’s track record of actually representing his constituents and all Virginians, Clyde’s only success is his total adherence to President Donald Trump. Clyde’s rural Georgia constituents, just like the rural Virginians I am fighting for as lieutenant governor, face devastating losses to healthcare access and services because of sweeping Medicaid cuts. His rural constituents are hurting, just as Virginians are, because of rising fuel costs, higher prices at grocery stores, and economic uncertainties triggered by Trump-led chaos. Georgians, just like Virginians, deserve better than the extremists who represent them in a failing Congress. Why do I care what Clyde has to say about one Virginia state senator? I know that Clyde would never have made such racist and bigoted comments about the other state senator who was the actual author of the law (Senate Bill 749) that finally puts basic regulations around deadly assault weapons in Virginia.

That lawmaker, Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-District 11, is also a current member of the Virginia Senate; he has had a long and distinguished career in Virginia public service and has twice been the Democratic nominee for statewide offices. Like Salim, he too has been elected, and repeatedly so, by Virginians who know and appreciate his stand on commonsense regulations on weapons. Deeds was born in Richmond, Virginia; he is neither an immigrant nor a Muslim. I would ask Clyde if he would belligerently declare that this other champion of gun safety subscribes to beliefs that are “incompatible with our Constitution.” I suspect not.