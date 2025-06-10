Downed tree cuts power in Avondale Estates, blocks busy road

A large tree has toppled and blocked a busy DeKalb County road Tuesday morning, cutting power to the Avondale Estates city hall building and detouring motorists, according to authorities.
The tree is down across Covington Highway near the American Legion Post 66, which is a few blocks east of Memorial Drive.
It is not clear what time the tree fell, but the city of Avondale Estates posted a detour notice around 7:30 a.m. A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about what caused the incident.
Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Stratford Road to Kensington Road to South Avondale Plaza to North Avondale Road, according to the city. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Berkley Road to Kensington Road to Covington Highway.
MARTA has also announced disruptions to its Avondale and Kensington stations. All eastbound trains at Avondale are boarding from the middle of the westbound platform. At Kensington, only some eastbound trains will be boarding from the westbound platform. Check route information to be sure.
About 200 customers were without power as of 9 a.m., according to Georgia Power.
Officials urges commuters to use caution when driving through the city and stay away from downed power lines. And don’t forget to treat nonfunctional traffic lights as four-way stops.
