Downed tree cuts power in Avondale Estates, blocks busy road

A large tree has toppled and blocked a busy DeKalb County road Tuesday morning, cutting power to the Avondale Estates city hall building and detouring motorists, according to authorities.

The tree is down across Covington Highway near the American Legion Post 66, which is a few blocks east of Memorial Drive.

It is not clear what time the tree fell, but the city of Avondale Estates posted a detour notice around 7:30 a.m. A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about what caused the incident.