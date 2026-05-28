Business

Waymo resumes robotaxi service in Atlanta after flash flood pause

Autonomous vehicle service returns to the road following temporary shutdown because of flooded roadways.
A Waymo self-driving taxi travels down Northside Drive in Atlanta. Waymo suspended services in several cities, including Atlanta, because of the severe weather. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2025)
A Waymo self-driving taxi travels down Northside Drive in Atlanta. Waymo suspended services in several cities, including Atlanta, because of the severe weather. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2025)
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57 minutes ago

Waymo robotaxi operations are back in service in Atlanta following a weeklong pause because of last week’s inclement weather and flooding.

Waymo suspended rideshare services in Atlanta after flash flooding on May 20 resulted in several autonomous vehicles being reported stranded by flooding in roadways. Waymo said last week only one vehicle in Atlanta ultimately required recovery, while “a handful” of others were “temporarily waylaid.”

More than 2 inches of rain fell in Atlanta during rush-hour traffic the afternoon of May 20, prompting a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service.

Waymo suspended services in several cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston, because of the severe weather.

Earlier this month, the Mountain View, California, company recalled nearly 4,000 vehicles because of a software issue that “may allow the vehicle to slow and then drive into standing water on higher speed roadways,” according to a report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That move came after an unoccupied vehicle in April was swept into a creek in San Antonio, where operations also are paused.

According to a statement given to CBS News Atlanta, rider services have resumed in each of the cities where they had been paused, and will continue to adapt to local weather conditions. Atlanta services resumed Wednesday.

“As part of our commitment to safety, we constantly monitor weather conditions in the cities we serve. We may temporarily pause operations if necessary,” a spokesperson for Waymo said. “We know riders count on us every day, so we don’t make these decisions lightly and aim to resume operations as soon as it’s safe and reliable.”

Messages left with a Waymo representative by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution were not immediately returned.

About the Author

Carson Bonner is a business reporter at the Atlanta Journal Constitution. She joined the AJC in 2026.

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