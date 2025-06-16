Approximately 40 officers from the Atlanta Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security were stationed outside the Immigration Court, lining the gates. No arrests were made, and interactions between police and protesters were minimal.

Protester Tom Smith said immigrants are vital contributors to the United States and criticized the country’s current immigration laws and enforcement practices as unjust and corrupt.

“The United States has gone and messed up all these countries in Latin America and Central America, through the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and neoliberal policy backing right wing coups and overthrowing socialists’ governments,” he said. “So, of course, people are going to move to the United States.”

Protesters took turns speaking into a microphone, voicing their frustration over the treatment of undocumented individuals and people of color by law enforcement and the justice system.

The protest followed Saturday’s large “No Kings” demonstrations in Atlanta and around the nation against President Donald Trump. Separately, at least eight people were arrested at an immigration protest Saturday on Chamblee Tucker Road. Officers deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.