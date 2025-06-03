The world’s largest e-commerce company announced Monday it plans to open a new package sorting center about an hour southwest of downtown Atlanta.

Amazon will build a new 1.6 million-square-foot facility in Hogansville, a small city of about 3,200 residents in Troup County. The sorting center, which will be Amazon’s third in Georgia, will employ more than 1,000 full- and part-time employees when it opens in 2027, the company said in a news release.

The announcement furthers Amazon’s corporate presence in Georgia, expanding upon $18.5 billion of investment the company said it has made in the Peach State since 2010. Deborah Massie, Amazon’s manager of economic development, said in the release that “Georgia continues to be an ideal place for Amazon’s growth.”