The world’s largest e-commerce company announced Monday it plans to open a new package sorting center about an hour southwest of downtown Atlanta.
Amazon will build a new 1.6 million-square-foot facility in Hogansville, a small city of about 3,200 residents in Troup County. The sorting center, which will be Amazon’s third in Georgia, will employ more than 1,000 full- and part-time employees when it opens in 2027, the company said in a news release.
The announcement furthers Amazon’s corporate presence in Georgia, expanding upon $18.5 billion of investment the company said it has made in the Peach State since 2010. Deborah Massie, Amazon’s manager of economic development, said in the release that “Georgia continues to be an ideal place for Amazon’s growth.”
Amazon operates dozens of facilities across Georgia, spanning from sorting centers to “last-mile” delivery facilities to data centers for its web services branch. The company’s data center arm is rapidly expanding in metro Atlanta with $11 billion of projects in Butts and Douglas counties.
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sortation centers like the one poised to come to Hogansville are an earlier stop for many packages, designed to improve efficiency for routing and transportation. Packages end up at “last-mile” facilities, where they’re loaded for local delivery.
Massie said the jobs will have “competitive pay and comprehensive benefits,” since Amazon’s customer fulfillment and transportation networks in the U.S. offer hourly employees an average pay of more than $22 an hour, the release said. There are more than 31,000 full- and part-time Amazon employees in Georgia.
“This latest decision from Amazon is another significant investment in Georgia’s growing logistics network and our rural communities,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release. “With 1,000 new jobs on their way to western Georgia, we’re again delivering on the commitment to bring opportunity to every part of the state.”
Credit: Courtesy of Digital Realty
Credit: TNS
