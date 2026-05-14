Metro Atlanta Manhunt underway after woman dies in Atlanta Beltline stabbing - Clone The incident happened around noon near Flagler Avenue. Crime scene tape blocks off a portion of the Beltline near Flagler Avenue Northeast, where Atlanta police say they are responding to a report of a person stabbed. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Taylor Croft 27 minutes ago Share

Atlanta police are searching for the perpetrator of two random attacks, including a fatal stabbing on the Beltline near the Ansley Golf Club that left one woman dead, authorities said Thursday. Just prior to the stabbing, a postal worker was attacked with a rock at the nearby U.S. Post Office. Both incidents are connected, and the victims were random targets, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum asks for the public's assistance in locating a homicide suspect after a fatal stabbing on the Beltline near Montgomery Ferry Drive on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) “We have thousands of people on the Beltline every day, and very few incidents that occur,” Schierbaum said. “This is a shock. It’s an outlier. And we’re going to make sure that we arrest this individual.” The incident was reported around noon. Police had closed roughly 60 yards of the Beltline behind Flagler Avenue, just south of I-85, with crime scene tape as of 1 p.m. The stabbing victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said. Her identity was not released. the Postal Service worker had minor injuries and is being treated.

Some Atlanta Public Schools were on lockdown, Schierbaum said.

Atlanta police officers were seen searching on foot and with a drone in the area. K-9 units are also at the scene. Schierbaum said the department has officers on bicycles, on foot, in vehicles, and even using drones in the search for the man, who he described as a Black man wearing all black clothing and riding an orange bicycle. “The infrastructure of cameras on the Beltline is robust, so we have good photos of him. We just don’t have his identity,” Schierbaum said. “We do have reasons to believe that he could be experiencing a mental health crisis.” Police are asking the public to call in any sightings of the man. Atlanta Police K9 offciers search the scene of a stabbing on the Beltline near Montgomery Ferry Drive. Thursday, May 14, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Keona Swindler, a spokesperson for Atlanta Beltline Inc., which oversees planning and development of the miles-long walking and biking path, said the organization is “aware of an incident.” She directed questions about the stabbing to Atlanta police.