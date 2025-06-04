At least four teenagers were injured Saturday night when gunfire erupted at a park in Gwinnett County, authorities said.

Snellville police were called at about 9 p.m. to Briscoe Park after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found several teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 who were shot.

Police said four victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their names have not been released and police have not shared the extent of their injuries.