4 teens injured in shooting at Gwinnett’s Briscoe Park

Victims of gunfire in Snellville ranged from 14 to 17.
Snellville's Briscoe Park, seen here in 2020, was the location of a shooting Saturday night that injured at least four teenagers. (Courtesy of city of Snellville)
1 hour ago

At least four teenagers were injured Saturday night when gunfire erupted at a park in Gwinnett County, authorities said.

Snellville police were called at about 9 p.m. to Briscoe Park after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found several teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 who were shot.

Police said four victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their names have not been released and police have not shared the extent of their injuries.

“The GBI Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene, and investigators are actively following up on leads,” police said in a statement. “At this time, no additional information is available.”

A motive is unclear and no other details were provided about what led to the shooting. There is no threat to the community or nearby area, police said.

The large park, which closes at 10 p.m., features softball fields, basketball and tennis courts, a 1.2-mile paved walking trail and playgrounds for families.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-985-3555.

