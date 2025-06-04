At least four teenagers were injured Saturday night when gunfire erupted at a park in Gwinnett County, authorities said.
Snellville police were called at about 9 p.m. to Briscoe Park after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found several teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 who were shot.
Police said four victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their names have not been released and police have not shared the extent of their injuries.
“The GBI Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene, and investigators are actively following up on leads,” police said in a statement. “At this time, no additional information is available.”
A motive is unclear and no other details were provided about what led to the shooting. There is no threat to the community or nearby area, police said.
The large park, which closes at 10 p.m., features softball fields, basketball and tennis courts, a 1.2-mile paved walking trail and playgrounds for families.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-985-3555.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting
Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit, said during a news conference that the incident began as an altercation between two groups of juveniles.
3 men accused of killing 19-year-old in ambush at Gwinnett intersection
Prosecutors say Xavier Tyler Stephens was shot multiple times while waiting for a ride in April.
14 killed on Georgia roads over Memorial Day weekend, police say
The cause of a crash that killed three people with ties to metro Atlanta and an Alabama college remains under investigation.
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.