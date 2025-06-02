2 teens arrested after shooting at Briscoe Park in Snellville

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a shooting that injured five teens at Briscoe Park last month, Snellville police said Monday.

Authorities were called to the park for two unrelated shootings within 18 hours.

On May 31, officers found four teens between the ages of 14 and 17 who had been shot. The city said a fifth teen was also injured and the victims were all said to be stable, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.