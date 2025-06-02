2 teens arrested after shooting at Briscoe Park in Snellville

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a shooting that injured five teens at Briscoe Park last month, Snellville police said Monday.
Authorities were called to the park for two unrelated shootings within 18 hours.
On May 31, officers found four teens between the ages of 14 and 17 who had been shot. The city said a fifth teen was also injured and the victims were all said to be stable, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested last week. One faces five counts as a party to the crime of aggravated assault, and the other was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
The AJC does not name minors who are arrested unless they are charged as adults with murder.
A second shooting at the park took place the following day, prompting police to increase patrols in the area. The park features softball fields, basketball and tennis courts, a paved walking trail and playgrounds.
“These isolated incidents are extremely concerning and will not be tolerated,” Mayor Barbara Bender said in a statement at the time of the shootings. “Be assured, T.W. Briscoe Park is and will remain a safe place for visitors to enjoy.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
Child struck in Father’s Day shootout between 2 vehicles, Smyrna police say
Witnesses told police that gunfire had erupted between two vehicles, Smyrna police say. The child was in one of the vehicles.
$10K reward offered to find shooter who killed 12-year-old in SW Atlanta
Atlanta police say a 12-year-old boy wasan innocent bystander.
Teen arrested after 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in SW Atlanta
One person is in custody after a 12-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, according to police.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface. He was on a rented boat with friends.