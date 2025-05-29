WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT

Damage reported after radar-confirmed tornado in Henry County

Drivers on I-75 dealing with uprooted trees, branches.
Atlanta, the southern metro area and parts of South Georgia are under a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather until 10 p.m., the NWS said. Parts of southeast Georgia near the coast are under a Level 2 threat. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Credit: National Weather Service

Credit: National Weather Service

Atlanta, the southern metro area and parts of South Georgia are under a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather until 10 p.m., the NWS said. Parts of southeast Georgia near the coast are under a Level 2 threat. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

While most of metro Atlanta experienced overcast skies and rain Thursday, residents in Henry County had to hunker down as a tornado warning went into effect.

The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado at 3:34 p.m. over Blacksville near McDonough. It moved northeast at about 10 mph. The warning was lifted by 3:45 p.m.

Early damage reports revealed uprooted trees and branches scattered across I-75, the NWS reported. Traffic along the interstate in both directions, but mostly heading south toward Locust Grove, is bumper to bumper after a tree limb temporarily blocked a southbound right lane near Blacksville, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Henry Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Craig Hutter said crews are assessing damage to buildings in the area of Bethlehem Road and Academic Parkway near I-75 and U.S. 23.

“At this time I am unaware of any persons trapped. This is a very fluid scene,” Hutter added.

A temporary shelter is open at Bethlehem Elementary School, located at 1000 Academic Parkway, for those impacted by the twister.

ExploreAtlanta Weather

Atlanta, the southern metro area and parts of South Georgia are under a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather until 10 p.m., the NWS said. Parts of southeast Georgia near the coast are under a Level 2 threat.

“The risk for severe weather has increased for this afternoon, primarily across SE Georgia. The main threat will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado is possible,” the NWS said.

Scattered showers are expected to start clearing around 10 p.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

ExploreGet ready for several years of killer heat, top weather forecasters warn

The storm risk increases Friday. In areas east of I-85, there will be a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Other parts of North Georgia will be under a Level 1 threat, according to Kramlich.

Two EF1 and one EF0 tornadoes touched down in North Georgia on Sunday, WSB reported, citing the National Weather Service. Three more tornadoes — two EF0 and one EF1 — touched down Tuesday, Channel 2 reported.

» For a detailed forecast, visit AJC.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Department of Transportation workers pump flood water out of Piedmont Road near Miami Circle early Wednesday morning. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Lightning set Gwinnett house ablaze, 4 tornadoes formed during storms

A flash flood warning lingered until about 7:30 a.m. in central Cobb, northwest Douglas, central Fulton, southwest Gwinnett, southeast Paulding and northwest DeKalb counties.

Storms move out of area after forcing delays at Atlanta airport

The FAA grounded flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday due to heavy storms.

Rain expected for Memorial Day weekend, but forecast isn’t a total washout

You will likely have to dodge showers or thunderstorms if you have outdoor plans, so keep your rain gear on hand and have a few backup activities in mind.

The Latest

A beach safety truck drives past tourists as it patrols the shoreline along Destin, Florida. On Tuesday, a couple from Buford drowned while visiting the area. (Annie Blanks/AP 2017)

Credit: Annie Blanks

Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

1h ago

Atlanta Community Food Bank faces federal cuts, increases in demand

1h ago

WWE to return to Atlanta, add to an extraordinary slate of summer events

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida’s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.

1h ago