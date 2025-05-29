Damage reported after radar-confirmed tornado in Henry County

While most of metro Atlanta experienced overcast skies and rain Thursday, residents in Henry County had to hunker down as a tornado warning went into effect.
The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado at 3:34 p.m. over Blacksville near McDonough. It moved northeast at about 10 mph. The warning was lifted by 3:45 p.m.
Early damage reports revealed uprooted trees and branches scattered across I-75, the NWS reported. Traffic along the interstate in both directions, but mostly heading south toward Locust Grove, is bumper to bumper after a tree limb temporarily blocked a southbound right lane near Blacksville, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
Henry Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Craig Hutter said crews are assessing damage to buildings in the area of Bethlehem Road and Academic Parkway near I-75 and U.S. 23.
“At this time I am unaware of any persons trapped. This is a very fluid scene,” Hutter added.
A temporary shelter is open at Bethlehem Elementary School, located at 1000 Academic Parkway, for those impacted by the twister.
Atlanta, the southern metro area and parts of South Georgia are under a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather until 10 p.m., the NWS said. Parts of southeast Georgia near the coast are under a Level 2 threat.
“The risk for severe weather has increased for this afternoon, primarily across SE Georgia. The main threat will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado is possible,” the NWS said.
Scattered showers are expected to start clearing around 10 p.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
The storm risk increases Friday. In areas east of I-85, there will be a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Other parts of North Georgia will be under a Level 1 threat, according to Kramlich.
Two EF1 and one EF0 tornadoes touched down in North Georgia on Sunday, WSB reported, citing the National Weather Service. Three more tornadoes — two EF0 and one EF1 — touched down Tuesday, Channel 2 reported.
» For a detailed forecast, visit AJC.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
