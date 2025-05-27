Paint is not permanent enough for Kabir Barday. He wanted his company’s commitment to Atlanta to cut beneath the surface.

“We etched our name in stone,” Barday, CEO and cofounder of OneTrust, said of his company’s logo emblazoned on a wall within its luxe new Atlanta headquarters. “That’s permanence and confidence.”

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot headquarters along the bustling Beltline Eastside trail Friday. The headquarters is in the Fourth Ward development along North Angier Avenue, an office project anchored by Mailchimp.

Both are rare Atlanta born and bred “unicorns,” a tech industry term for startups that eclipsed billion-dollar valuations.