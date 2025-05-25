The 19-year-old spent more than two weeks at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin before being granted a $1,500 bond May 22.

Her arrest and detainment made national headlines.

The Dalton State College student came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 4 years old. But she was ineligible to apply for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects from deportation some children of immigrants who came into the U.S. without authorization.

Arias-Cristobal’s family had been living in Georgia without legal status since 2010. To be DACA-eligible, Arias-Cristobal would have had to have lived continuously in the U.S. since 2007.

Weeks earlier, Arias-Cristobal’s father, Jose Francisco Arias-Tovar, was also sent to ICE detention in South Georgia. He was arrested for speeding after a traffic stop in Whitfield County and later released on bond.

Police in Dalton wrongfully arrested Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student, which led to her ICE detainment. Credit: AJC | city of Dalton

“I was still trying to come to terms with what happened to my husband, and then all of a sudden, Ximena,” Arias-Cristobal’s mother, Ndahitha Cristobal, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was like a bomb going off for me.”

While the U.S. government continues to pursue Arias-Cristobal’s deportation, officials said she will be able to stay at home with her family.

Dalton is a majority Hispanic town located about 90 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

