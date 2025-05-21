Weeks earlier, Arias-Cristobal’s father, Jose Francisco Arias-Tovar, was also sent to ICE detention in South Georgia following a traffic stop in Whitfield County. Police arrested him for speeding.

“I was still trying to come to terms with what happened to my husband, and then all of a sudden, Ximena,” Arias-Cristobal’s mother, Ndahitha Cristobal, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She watched her daughter be arrested in real time. “It was like a bomb going off for me.”

Arias-Tovar was released on bond last week, following nearly one month in ICE custody at Stewart.

“It’s the worst thing that could have happened to me as a father, leaving my daughter there,” he told Univision upon his return to Dalton.

News of Arias-Cristobal’s arrest spread fast and wide, sparking national headlines and several rounds of protests in Dalton, a majority Hispanic town in the northwest corner of the state.

The family, originally from Mexico, had been living in Georgia without legal status since 2010. Arias-Cristobal was 4 years old when the family came over, but she was ineligible to apply for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects some undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

To be DACA-eligible, young immigrants had to have lived continuously in the U.S. since 2007.