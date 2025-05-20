Georgia News
Georgia News

Accident kills construction worker at Hyundai EV battery plant in Georgia

Death is second in two months and third since construction began on 3,000-acre auto manufacturing complex near Savannah.
A worker at the Hyundai construction site suffered a broken arm March 21, 2024, after falling from a boom lift. This photo was taken on March 20 at the sprawling work site. (Photo Courtesy of Justin Taylor/The Current GA)

Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA

Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA

A worker at the Hyundai construction site suffered a broken arm March 21, 2024, after falling from a boom lift. This photo was taken on March 20 at the sprawling work site. (Photo Courtesy of Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
By
1 hour ago

SAVANNAH ― An unsecured load fell off a forklift and killed a construction worker Tuesday at the electric vehicle battery plant jobsite adjacent to the Hyundai Metaplant along I-16 near Savannah, according to the Bryan County sheriff’s office.

The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at HL-GA Battery, a manufacturing facility to be operated by Hyundai and LG Energy Solutions. The facility, scheduled to open next year, will supply EV batteries to Hyundai’s recently opened auto plant.

The death is the second in two months at the battery plant worksite. On March 21, a man identified as Sunbok You was hit by a forklift and dragged 10 to 15 feet. His body was severed at the waist in the accident.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the worker killed Tuesday. A Hyundai spokesman said the man was an employee of a subcontractor working on the construction project.

“The health and safety of everyone at our facilities and construction sites is our highest priority. Our direct employees as well as our subcontractors understand our commitment to safety and Occupational Industrial Safety and Health policies,” said Hyundai’s Michael Stewart, the automaker’s director of public relations and communications, in an emailed statement

“Together with the subcontractor and relevant authorities, we are fully supporting a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the incident and to help prevent such accidents in the future.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

This aerial photo shows Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle factory in Bryan County during the summer of 2024 as construction neared its completion.

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

ExploreHyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know

The massive Hyundai project has experienced other tragedies since construction began in late 2022, including another workplace fatality. A contractor, Victor Gamboa, fell to his death from a structure under construction at the Metaplant in April 2023.

Gamboa was wearing fall protection gear but his safety line sheared on the edge of a steel beam, resulting in him falling 60 feet to his death. The contractor that employed Gamboa, Eastern Constructors Inc., was cited for providing worn, damaged and inadequate safety gear by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigated the accident.

Other worksite incidents include a worker injured in a pipe explosion and a Korean-speaking technician who suffered a crushed chest, deformed hand and mangled leg in a conveyor belt accident.

The Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell, Georgia is the manufacturing home for the IONIQ 9, the South Korean automaker's latest all-electric vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

Credit: Hyundai Motor Group

icon to expand image

Credit: Hyundai Motor Group

Tuesday’s death is still being investigated. A preliminary report released by the Bryan County sheriff’s office stated the worker was killed as a forklift was loading a truck. The materials being loaded became unsecured and fell on the victim, who was on the ground nearby and unable to move out of the way.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected in the incident.

The EV manufacturing complex, the largest economic development project in state history, opened in October with limited auto production.

As part of a $2.1 billion state incentives package, Hyundai is committed to employing 8,500 workers on the $7.59 billion Metaplant manufacturing campus by 2031.

In addition to the 2,600-worker car assembly facility, the site includes a 3,000-employee EV battery factory to open in 2026, a state-run Georgia QuickStart training center, a logistics supplier and two major manufacturing partners.

About the Author

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Adam Van Brimmer on facebookFollow Adam Van Brimmer on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Boeing 737 MAX airliners are pictured at the company's factory on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Credit: AP

Justice Department says it may drop criminal prosecution of Boeing over Max crashes

New judge plans to streamline sprawling training center RICO case

61 defendants will be grouped into 12 trials moving forward.

Shortage of overnight truck parking contributed to deadly Greyhound bus crash, regulators say

39m ago

The Latest

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, left, throws a pass over Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

Credit: AP

Castle a unanimous All-Rookie first team pick, joined on team by Risacher, Wells, Edey and Sarr

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launches bid for Georgia governor

Home Depot revenue climbs in the first quarter as customers tackle smaller projects

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.