The three victims were identified by officials from Stillman College — a historically Black college in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — as student Sieas Elliott and alumni Destiny Gardner and Varick Lawrence.

Elliott, from Stockbridge, played baseball for Stillman and planned to serve as an assistant coach this year while working toward a bachelor’s degree with a major in early childhood education, according to school officials and his family.

The 24-year-old, who wore the No. 9 jersey while playing for Stillman, had a love for baseball that began soon after he could walk. He eventually grew to become an “outstanding athlete” who was both disciplined and a loyal friend, his family wrote in a GoFundMe page created to help with expenses.

Elliott was the firstborn of Tikia West, who is continuing to care for her family amid grief. He was their heartbeat and bright light, they said.

Explore Woman accused of causing crash that killed South Fulton officer booked into jail

“Our family is still in shock and trying to process this unbearable loss,” West wrote on Facebook. “Right now, I may not be able to respond to every message or call, but please know that your love and support mean more than words can express. We feel it deeply.”

Lawrence, of Lithonia, also played baseball at Stillman for several years before graduating in 2023. He followed in his father’s footsteps as a baseball player and later worked as a coach in metro Atlanta, according to the school.

His family declined to comment Monday.

Lawrence shared a young child with Gardner, who worked as a juvenile officer at the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center, the school said. The Alabama native served as the 74th Miss Stillman and graduated in 2022 with a degree in criminal justice.

Seretta Posey said it was clear how special her niece was. Gardner was full of love, true to herself and a wonderful mother, Posey wrote on Facebook.

“I wish we had more time. More talks, more laughter, more chances to build memories. But I’m grateful for the connection we did have and the love I felt for her and from her,” Posey said.

On Monday, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb said the state agency was mourning Gardner, who was more than just a coworker.

“She was a source of kindness, dedication and inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of working alongside her at the Department of Juvenile Justice,” Reynolds-Cobb said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

In a statement, Stillman College President Dr. Yolanda W. Page expressed sadness over the tragedy but said the victims’ spirits would continue to live on by those who they impacted over the years.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life of two former student-athletes, Sieas Elliott and Varick Lawrence, and Miss Destiny Gardner,” added Terrance Whittle, Stillman director of athletics and its former head baseball coach. “The Department of Athletics wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of these young persons whom all had an invaluable imprint on Stillman College. … Personally my heart will forever mourn with the families as well as celebrate the lives of Varick and Sieas. I had the honor of having them as two of my hundreds of sons I have coached. I will never forget the spirit and connectedness of heart and brotherhood they brought to my life and all those that walked with us.”

Director of Alumni Affairs Jean Wilson said Varick and Destiny were compassionate leaders who continued to uplift others in life. “Their loss is deeply felt among the alumni family,” Wilson said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. A Clayton police spokesperson said the GBI will handle the autopsies.