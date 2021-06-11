ajc logo
X

2 test positive for COVID on first cruise from North America

Two passengers on the cruise ship Celebrity Millennium, pictured here in San Diego Bay, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Celebrity Millennium departed the island of St. Maarten on June 5, making it the first North American voyage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two passengers on the cruise ship Celebrity Millennium, pictured here in San Diego Bay, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Celebrity Millennium departed the island of St. Maarten on June 5, making it the first North American voyage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By Joseph Wilkinson, Tribune News Service
Both passengers asymptomatic

Two people traveling on the first North American cruise since March 2020 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers on the Celebrity Millennium shared a room and are now in isolation, cruise owner Royal Caribbean said in a statement. Both people are asymptomatic.

ExploreCruise ships to sail again in July if nearly all aboard vaccinated

All passengers on the cruise were required to be fully vaccinated if they were over age 18. All crew members were vaccinated, according to Royal Caribbean. The ages of the people who tested positive were not released.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

The Celebrity Millennium departed the island of St. Maarten on June 5, making it the first North American voyage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another ship is scheduled to leave from the Bahamas on June 12.

ExploreDisney cancels June cruises following new guidelines from CDC

All adult passengers were required to show proof of vaccination, in addition to a recent negative COVID test, according to Royal Caribbean.

The Celebrity Millennium had been scheduled to return to St. Maarten on June 12. The positive tests were part of a shipwide end-of-cruise testing program, Royal Caribbean said. The company is conducting contact tracing, expediting tests for close contacts and “closely monitoring the situation.”

The cruise industry had been docked since COVID shut down much of North America in March 2020. Last week, Royal Caribbean announced several trips departing from Florida, Texas and Washington state beginning in July and August.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top