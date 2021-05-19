2 metro Atlanta women accused of kidnapping 77-year-old, making her withdraw $10K

Authorities eventually spotted the car in the southbound lanes of Ga. 400 and pulled it over. The women inside, identified Wednesday as 51-year-old Cha-Rae Owens of Atlanta and 61-year-old Sharon Sanford of Douglasville, were taken into custody.

They have been charged with kidnapping, exploitation of the elderly, theft by deception, identity fraud and first-degree forgery, according to the sheriff’s office. They remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.

Investigators were able to recover the $10,000 and return it to the victim, Miller said.

The case remains under investigation, but evidence collected at the scene suggests the women may have been involved in additional thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-781-3087.