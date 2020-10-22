2 dead from COVID-19 cases tied to multi-day church event

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

County officials also have notified other local health departments in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York to monitor for cases connected to the church events.

At least six people who live at Madison Saints Paradise Independent Living have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the county. At least four of those people attended events at the church, Washington told reporters Wednesday evening. And one of the people who has died was connected to that cluster at Madison Saints Paradise Independent Living, Washington said.

Washington said he believes at least 1,000 people attended events at the church, based on videos he saw. Facebook posts from people who said they attended convocation events at the church appear to show that some people traveled to Charlotte from as far as Atlanta and Virginia.

The county offered testing Sunday after announcing the first nine cases connected to the event. There were 182 people who were tested at that testing event on Sunday and have received their testing results, Washington said.