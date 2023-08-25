18 have surrendered. Pastor from Chicago has yet to be booked.

With 18 of those indicted in the election racketeering case booked at the Fulton County Jail, only Stephen Cliffgard Lee has yet to surrender.

Lee, an Illinois pastor and police chaplain, has until noon Friday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she intends to issue arrest warrants at 12:30 p.m. for anyone who has not surrendered.

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

Lee already has a bond agreement in place at $75,000. Speaking to media in Chicago this week, David Shestokas, an attorney representing Lee, confirmed his client will turn himself in by the deadline and contended the bond was excessive.

“He’s a pastor. These are not folks that do things to get wealthy,” Shestokas told the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s no reason to believe he’s a flight risk. I advised them that he is not a wealthy man and wouldn’t be able to make bond.”

Lee, along with co-defendants Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti, were charged in connection with the intimidation of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman. Lee paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. In police body cam footage, Lee is heard acknowledging he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her.

He allegedly asked Floyd to arrange a meeting with Freeman to discuss an “immunity deal” in exchange for a false admission of committing election fraud.

Kutti also visited Freeman’s home claiming to be a crisis manager and allegedly told Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or risk being arrested. Floyd put Kutti in contact with Freeman. Floyd is the only defendant still at the Fulton County Jail that has been booked without bond.

Lee charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

