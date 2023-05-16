Special election Tuesday for state House seat in South Fulton, Fayette counties

Voters in the south Metro Atlanta suburbs head to the polls today to elect a successor to State Rep. Tish Naghise, a first-term Democrat from Fayetteville who died in March.
Precincts in south Fulton County and parts of Fayette County will be open today to select the new representative for state House District 68.
The qualified candidates are all Democrats: Mark Baker, John Culbreth, Taiwo Idowu, Derrick Jackson and Jane Williams. If no one receives a majority of the votes, there will be a runoff on June 13.
For voter information, visit the My Voter site from the Georgia Secretary of State.
--Return to AJC Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the results.
About the Author
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution