Upcoming Drug Take Back Day will collect unused prescription medications

Police departments across the region will be leading efforts to collect unused and expired prescription drugs during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later this month.
The event is held on April 22 and allows people to drop off medications at participating police departments or other locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Drug Take Back Day is usually held in April and October to prevent misuse of prescription drugs.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website, communities across the U.S. collected more than 720,000 pounds of medication in April 2022 and 647,000 pounds last October.
Since the initiative started in 2010, nearly 16 million pounds of “unneeded prescription medications” has been collected, the website states.
Some of the local police departments that will receive unused medications for this year’s event include:
Dunwoody Police Department, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody; Milton Police Department at 13790 Ga. 9, Milton; Gwinnett County Police Department Central Precinct, 3125 Satellite Boulevard, Duluth and Universal Church at 6081 Singleton Road, Norcoss; Cobb County Police Department, 545 Fairgrounds St., S.E., Marietta; and Kennesaw State University Police Department’s main visitor parking lot VB, 295 Kennesaw State University Road, Kennesaw.
The Johns Creek Police will have a site at the Kroger supermarket located at 10945 State Bridge Road. The Roswell Police Department will also have drop-off site at Kroger located at 570 East Crossville Road.
Visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website for more locations and information dea.gov/takebackday.
