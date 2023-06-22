X

Sandy Springs Conservancy receives $5K for reading garden enhancements

Credit: Sandy Springs Conservancy

Credit: Sandy Springs Conservancy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Society recently awarded $5,000 to the Sandy Springs Conservancy for enhancements to the Reading Garden at Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway.

SSC will use the funding to purchase and install a kiosk, add plantings around the sculpture, purchase a donor plaque, fence line plantings, a dog waste dispensary and supplies and repair of the Peace Pole.

Along with these improvements, Sandy Springs Garden Club members recently donated funding to help establish a children’s reading garden at the library. Seven boulders on the library grounds to provide new places for children to read outdoors were placed with the help of W Design Landscaping, SSC and garden club members.

Established in 2001, the Sandy Springs Conservancy identifies opportunities to preserve rapidly disappearing greenspace and recreation areas, brings together stakeholders, builds partnerships and provides funding to jump-start projects throughout the city.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life12h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic recovering after crashes clear I-85 South near airport
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: One more day of rainy weather
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sandy Springs Education Force

Sandy Springs Education Force hosting free summer book club
19h ago
Milton seeks poll workers for general election
21h ago
Learn art of the garden at Johns Creek Arts Center
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top