Sandy Springs Conservancy receives $5K for reading garden enhancements

The Sandy Springs Society recently awarded $5,000 to the Sandy Springs Conservancy for enhancements to the Reading Garden at Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway.

SSC will use the funding to purchase and install a kiosk, add plantings around the sculpture, purchase a donor plaque, fence line plantings, a dog waste dispensary and supplies and repair of the Peace Pole.

Along with these improvements, Sandy Springs Garden Club members recently donated funding to help establish a children’s reading garden at the library. Seven boulders on the library grounds to provide new places for children to read outdoors were placed with the help of W Design Landscaping, SSC and garden club members.

Established in 2001, the Sandy Springs Conservancy identifies opportunities to preserve rapidly disappearing greenspace and recreation areas, brings together stakeholders, builds partnerships and provides funding to jump-start projects throughout the city.