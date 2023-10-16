Roswell completing stormwater cross drain inspections

Cross drains are the many drains and pipes running below roads that help funnel stormwater into waterways. Roswell has approximately 3,200 cross drain pipes.

“Often, the first time we know a pipe has failed is when something on the surface is caving in,” said Adam Lyon, Roswell’s Stormwater Utility Manager in a statement. “When this happens under roadways, it can be pretty catastrophic.”

The cross-drain inspection program should be completed within the next six months.