Roswell Arts Fund to host A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Georgia Ensemble Theatre & Conservatory is partnering with Roswell Arts Fun to perform William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at Don White Park. The program, part of RAF’s ArtAround: Pathways, is offering free outdoor public and performing art exhibits through Sept. 30.

This abbreviated version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Mary Seville, uses the natural world as inspiration allowing for encounters along the wooded trails.

According to GET&C, “Along the path, you’ll meet others looking for the same things. If one or two of them happen to be powerfully magical, and one or two of them happen to be in love with someone unexpected, and they bump into a group of amateur actors trying to rehearse a tragedy, well...it might all make for a hilarious, enchanted adventure.”

ArtAround: Pathways, is showcasing more than 30 temporary installations, performances and workshops, including musicians, theatre, dance and aerials to blend art and nature.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
