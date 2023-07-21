North Fulton Community Charities collecting back-to-school supplies

North Fulton Community Charities is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for its annual Back to School campaign 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, July 24-29 at Elkins Pointe Middle School, 11290 Elkins Road in Roswell. Last year, the program helped more than 1200 North Fulton children in need.

“We continue to see the impact of inflation on our families at NFCC,” said Sherri Morgan, NFCC Director of Development in a statement. “While some of our community members have adjusted to paying higher prices, many families living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to afford the basics. Our Back to School program helps parents provide their children with needed school supplies while leaving more money in their pocket to go toward essentials like food and housing.”

Backpacks and supplies are needed for elementary, middle or high school students. Financial donations are also needed. School supply lists and donation and volunteer sign-ups can be found at www.nfcchelp.org/back-to-school.

Supplies will be distributed to families served by NFCC July 27-29. Kloeckner Metals, Northside Hospital and Triton Claim Management are supporting sponsors of the program.