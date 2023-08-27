Milton postpones decision on alternative senior housing

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago
Due to severe stormy weather and the absence of Mayor Peyton Jamison and Councilmembers Jan Jacobus and Rick Mohrig at the August meeting, the Milton City Council postponed a decision on a proposed alternative senior housing until they meet Sept. 4.

The project under consideration would repurpose a single-family residence at 3450 Hamby Road to use as an alternative senior home for a maximum of four seniors (aged 55 and up) with intellectual developmental disabilities.

The Planning Commission has recommended adding a condition to specifically prohibit use for a sober living home, substance abuse recovery home or a halfway house.

The 5,081-square-foot home sitting on 2.15 acres would be supported by one full time employee. The home would provide meal preparation, laundry, house cleaning, shopping, activities of daily living and advocacy. The applicant is accredited through Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and funded through the Georgia Medical Waiver.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
