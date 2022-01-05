Johns Creek home to The Wall That Heals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica

A recent post by the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau is reminding residents to enjoy one of these bright, sunny winter days with a visit to The Wall that Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC at Newtown Park.
The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces during the Vietnam War.
The Wall That Heals was previously a traveling memorial that made a long visit toJohns Creek in 2017. In 2018, generous donations made it possible for Johns Creek to give the installation a permanent home inside the Veterans Memorial Walk at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road.
