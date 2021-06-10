Heads up Roswell drivers, road closed Saturday morning for run

Riverside Road in Roswell will be closed to all traffic in each direction 6:45 to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12 for the River Run for Hope road race. Traffic will be closed from the race start line to Dogwood Road. All directions should be open by 9 a.m.
Proceeds generated during the River Run for Hope 5K/10K race provide medical, educational, and construction supplies and basic necessities to the poor living in villages in rural Ghana.
The 10K run begins at 7 a.m., 5K run at 7:15 a.m., and 5K walk at 7:20 a.m.