Asian American Pacific Islander exhibit opens at Roswell Cultural Arts Center

Roswell is hosting an Asian American Pacific Islander art exhibit at Roswell Cultural Arts Center through Sept. 25.

The exhibit is titled “Hua Yuan: AAPI Artists in Bloom celebrates the culture, heritage and artistic contributions of the AAPI community.”

The exhibit opened Monday. A reception and artist talk hosted by Karina Techert will take place at the cultural arts center on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

Techert and Corinne Sutherlin co-curated artwork for the exhibit.

“Through this exhibition, we hope to foster cross-cultural understanding, celebrate our shared history, and recognize the immense contributions of the AAPI community to the arts,” Sutherlin said in a statement.

Two of the featured artists include Tiffany Chau, who recently created a series of artwork for Comcast for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month last May; and Nicole Kang Ahn, whose paintings explore themes of motherhood, love and loss, according to her website nicolekang.com.

Ahn is also a muralist and illustrator and states that her goal is to “liberate the Asian American identity from societal, generational, and racial conditioning.”

The art exhibit and discussion panel are free events.

Roswell Cultural Arts Center is located at 950 Forrest Street. For more information visit roswell365.com.