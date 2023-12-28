Alpharetta to spend $441K on bridge maintenance

Based on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s State Bridge Inspection Report, Alpharetta plans to repair and maintain six bridges within the city.
The city council recently approved a $441,402 contract with Massana Construction to perform the work.
Bridges included in this project include:
· Windward Parkway westbound lanes over Camp Creek
· Windward Parkway eastbound lanes over Camp Creek
· Mansell Road westbound over Big Creek
· Haynes Bridge Road over Big Creek
· Windward Parkway over Big Creek tributary
· Kimball Bridge Road over Big Creek
Work on all bridges is expected to be completed within six months.
