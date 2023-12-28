BreakingNews
Alpharetta to spend $441K on bridge maintenance

The bridge on Kimball Bridge Road over Big Creek in Alpharetta is one of six to be repaired in FY 2024. (Google Maps)

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Based on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s State Bridge Inspection Report, Alpharetta plans to repair and maintain six bridges within the city.

The city council recently approved a $441,402 contract with Massana Construction to perform the work.

Bridges included in this project include:

· Windward Parkway westbound lanes over Camp Creek

· Windward Parkway eastbound lanes over Camp Creek

· Mansell Road westbound over Big Creek

· Haynes Bridge Road over Big Creek

· Windward Parkway over Big Creek tributary

· Kimball Bridge Road over Big Creek

Work on all bridges is expected to be completed within six months.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
