New Mobile Voting Unit arrives in Douglas County

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ Mobile Voting Unit has arrived in time for the next election cycle.
This unit was purchased in 2020 based on a recommendation from the Douglas County Board of Elections, with grant funding secured by the Elections Department, according to a Douglas County statement.
Douglas County voters can look forward to using the vehicle as a voting precinct if the Governor declares an emergency, according to state law.
“We are only the second county in the state to take possession of a county Mobile Voting Unit to have available for citizens for election purposes,” said Milton Kidd, director of the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration.
Kidd said, “We are proud to adhere to the statute in Senate Bill 202, which advises County Election Boards of the discretion to purchase and procure a mobile voting unit to be used in cases of emergency where a precinct is inaccessible.”
During the 2020 election season, several advanced voting locations in Douglas County lost power for several days when parts of Georgia were struck with hurricane force winds.
For more information, contact Douglas County Director of Communications and Community Relations Rick Martin at rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us.