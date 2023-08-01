Stockbridge paving project approved

The Stockbridge City Council voted to approve the paving of Walt Stephens Road and Mt. Zion Parkway at a cost of just over $2.24 million.

The move comes less than one year after the roadways were annexed into the city, and council members noted the poor condition of the roads when under county oversight, saying that the paving is long overdue.

According to city officials, the paving could begin by the end of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. A portion of TSPLOST funding was identified as the source to pay for this project, from the Reeves Creek Trail extension.

Information: stockbridgega.org.