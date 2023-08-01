BreakingNews
New school year begins for several hundred thousand students across metro Atlanta

Stockbridge paving project approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Stockbridge City Council voted to approve the paving of Walt Stephens Road and Mt. Zion Parkway at a cost of just over $2.24 million.

The move comes less than one year after the roadways were annexed into the city, and council members noted the poor condition of the roads when under county oversight, saying that the paving is long overdue.

According to city officials, the paving could begin by the end of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. A portion of TSPLOST funding was identified as the source to pay for this project, from the Reeves Creek Trail extension.

Information: stockbridgega.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA3h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: White House hopefuls heading to Georgia as Trump charges loom
1h ago

HAPPENING TODAY: Wake up kids. It’s time to go back to school
1h ago

‘Sex Money Murder’ gang member wanted to get out. That decision cost him his life.
21h ago

‘Sex Money Murder’ gang member wanted to get out. That decision cost him his life.
21h ago

Credit: AP

West Georgia man arrested on Jan. 6 charges
17h ago
The Latest

McDonough council approves expenditures
McDonough council passes hotel stay ordinance
Council qualifying coming up in McDonough
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top