Rezoning approved in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Nov. 6 regular meeting to approve the rezoning of 23.25 acres on Hwy. 42 from residential-agricultural to light manufacturing.

According to a city staff report, the purpose of the rezoning was the development of a gravel surfaced truck/tractor-trailer parking lot. A conditional use request for the same site to allow gravel surfaced parking for trucks and tractor-trailers was denied.

An ordinance amending the city’s future land use plan designation for the site to industrial use was approved.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

