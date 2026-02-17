Metro Atlanta Man killed by Cobb County officers after refusing to drop gun, police say No officers were injured in the late Monday incident. Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime scene technicians collect shell casings Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, after a Monday shooting in which Cobb County officers shot a man who officials said refused to drop his gun. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Cobb County officers shot and killed a man who refused to drop his gun during an incident late Monday, according to police. At 10:38 p.m., officers heard multiple gunshots near Bradley Avenue, off Smyrna Powder Springs Road, according to police. A 911 caller also reported a man with a gun, police said in a social media post.

RELATED Gwinnett honors officer killed in the line of duty “Upon arrival, officers encountered a male subject armed with a handgun,” police said. “Officers issued multiple verbal commands instructing the individual to drop the weapon. The subject did not comply. Officers on scene subsequently discharged their firearms.” The man, whose name was not released, was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, according to police. No officers were injured. The GBI was asked to conduct an investigation into the shooting. The state agency typically investigates shootings involving officers. Monday’s shooting was the 12th incident this year involving officers statewide, according to the GBI. It was the second involving Cobb officers.

On Jan. 28, a woman was shot at police headquarters on Fairground Street after she pointed a gun at an officer, officials previously said.