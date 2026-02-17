Metro Atlanta Atlanta Council wants answers from mayor’s office on clerk contract A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know from Atlanta City Hall. Opponents of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center disrupt the City Council meeting at City Hall on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. The city of Atlanta has spent more than $2.8 million defending its training center in court since 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

Atlanta City Council members are again calling for increased transparency from Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration following Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporting that revealed an eyebrow-raising consulting contract with the city’s former clerk. Former City Clerk Foris Webb III was hired by the city in September 2023 to help guide the signature verification process for the first-of-its-kind referendum launched by opponents of the city’s public safety training facility.

Webb was paid $910,000 by the city for nearly two and a half years, despite the petition being held up in federal court during most of that time. The signatures were never counted or verified. RELATED Atlanta ends referendum consulting deal with former clerk after $910K paid On Monday, council members paused regular meeting proceedings to voice concerns about the contract and question who authorized it. “I think one of the reasons it’s important to discuss it is because this is the second time in about the course of a month the council has been informed by something in the press,” council member Liliana Bakhtiari said, referring to recent AJC reporting related to the Eastside Beltline light rail project. “Not from within our building.” The former clerk was paid in 26 installments of $35,000 — terms stipulated within the contract. The payments came to light after the AJC filed a records request for litigation and consulting fee payments related to the training center.

Atlanta City Council members paused regular meeting proceedings Monday to voice concerns about the contract. “I think one of the reasons it’s important to discuss it is because this is the second time in about the course of a month the council has been informed by something in the press,” Liliana Bakhtiari, shown during a meeting last year, said. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Newly-elected council member Kelsea Bond is the body’s first democratic socialist and supporter of the referendum effort. Bond slammed the Dickens administration for pouring resources toward fighting the citizen-led ballot initiative. “This is behavior that we would criticize (from) Republicans, the Trump administration, the Kemp administration,” Bond said. “And to see it from our very own city government here in Atlanta, which has such a long legacy of democracy, doesn’t make me proud to be an Atlantan.” Atlanta City Attorney Marquetta J. Bryan didn’t have many answers for council members on who OK’d the contract and how it went so long without being noticed. Bryan said she terminated the contract immediately after discovering it through the AJC’s records request. RELATED Atlanta has spent over $2.8M on training center litigation, consultant fees “That means sunshine laws are working,” she said. “While I cannot give you any background related to the agreement, what I can do is put things in place to try to prevent things like this from going forward.” Bryan has created new policy measures for consulting contracts, including: Spending caps on consultant agreements; requiring clearly defined fixed terms with start and end dates; conducting “deep dive” briefings on contract scope; dedicating a single contact within the city to manage consulting work; and implementing reviews of active consulting contracts.

Council debated the idea of holding a meeting during committees next week to hear from the administration on the problematic contract. “It seems like the other entity that could answer this question could be a representative from the mayor’s office,” Bond said. RELATED ‘History will judge us’: Former Atlanta mayors defend minority contracting Resolution pushes for diversion services during World Cup Supporters hold pamphlets during an event to launch a policy platform outlining community-driven demands ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Bond, who uses they/them pronouns and was elected to a first term in November, introduced their first piece of legislation aimed at curbing arrests during the FIFA World Cup by expanding the diversion services that direct individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse toward support programs. The resolution asks the Atlanta Police Department to prioritize community-based services like the city’s Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative and Fulton County’s new Center for Diversion Services.