Locust Grove council OK’s equipment installation

The Locust Grove City Council approved a $78,075 expenditure for installation of equipment intended to make two of its buildings less susceptible to damage from lightning. The vote was 6-0 and came at the council’s June 7 regular meeting. According to a city staff report, both City Hall and the public safety building have been hit by lightning several times over the past few years, causing several thousand dollars in damage, primarily to electronic components.
The areas that have received the most damage reportedly include the public safety building’s elevator and the phone/Internet servers at City Hall. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.