Metro Atlanta Officer shoots man armed with knife on Buckhead road, police say Lenox Road remained closed into the evening after the incident, which officials said began with a dispute between a woman and a man she had recently met. Officials investigate a shooting on Lenox Road on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Atlanta police on Tuesday shot a man armed with a knife in the middle of a Buckhead road, officials said. The incident happened after police responded to a 911 call about a man who was allegedly behaving violently near the 3000 block of Lenox Road NE, about a mile south of Lenox Square mall. When police arrived, they encountered the man in the road and armed with a knife, said Atlanta police Maj. Peter Malecki, who spoke to reporters at the scene.

“Officers gave him multiple commands to drop the knife. He refused. They attempted to use less lethal options. Those didn’t work,” Malecki said. At some point, the man lunged at one of the officers with the knife, and a police officer fired their weapon, striking the man, Malecki said. Officials believe the man was struck twice, he said. Police officers rendered aid to the man, who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was reported to be in critical condition. Malecki said the man is 59 years old but did not release his name.

The incident began around 2 p.m. when a woman called 911 after she said she got into altercation with a man she had only just recently met, according to law enforcement.

He became violent and “damaged some property at her apartment,” Malecki said. Officials confirmed the woman was not injured. The man then left her apartment before returning a short time later. That’s when he allegedly confronted a maintenance worker while armed with a knife. The maintenance worker, who sought safety by locking himself inside a leasing office, provided a description of the man to police who later located the man in the road, Malecki said. Sean Tackett said he was sitting in his living room when he heard what sounded like two gunshots. He described the neighborhood as “pretty safe” and was surprised to see so many police officers in the area. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we saw the (police) tape go up, and then we stepped outside and saw someone get carried out on a stretcher,” said Tackett, who lives nearby. The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting.